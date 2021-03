WAVY-TV 10 and HRS are teaming up with Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads for this year’s ‘Women Build Week’.

It’s a chance for women to gain skills on a build site and learn the construction trade.

We’re getting the word out that Habitat for Humanity South Hampton Roads is looking for volunteers, sponsors, donations to help a deserving family.

Click on the button to get involved and see how you can help.