Man who sold Wesley Hadsell drugs testifies Wednesday in murder trial

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Day three of testimony was underway Wednesday in the trial of Wesley Hadsell.

Wesley Hadsell is accused of killing his stepdaughter, Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell.

AJ went missing while on spring break from Longwood University in 2015. Her body was found a month later behind an abandoned house in Southampton County. Investigators used the GPS in her stepfather’s work van to find her.

The medical examiner ruled AJ died due to homicidal violence and acute heroin poisoning.

Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors called Wesley Hadsell’s drug dealer to the stand to testify. The court also heard from one of AJ’s best friends, Andre Barr.

Testimony will continue Thursday.

