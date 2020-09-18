With inclement weather, flooding expected, some Hampton Roads school divisions alter Friday schedule

(WAVY) — Inclement weather and flooding from Sally expected through Friday has caused some changes for school Friday.

Portsmouth schools’ in-person learning for students has been canceled for Friday. It will also be a “flipped learning day,” meaning students will not have to log in for live instruction.

Instead, those students will need to work independently to complete assignments and projects.

Families with any questions in Portsmouth can reach out to ask.super@portsk12.com.

School buildings will remain open.

Meanwhile, in Norfolk, virtual learning will continue as-scheduled.

However, school buildings will open on a two-hour delay Friday. The delay only applies to staff who physically report to schools and facilities.

