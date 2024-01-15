HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Some areas of Hampton Roads could see a low-impact wintry mix today due to a cold front stalling out over North Carolina.

Some viewers of WAVY 10 reported seeing flurries across the region as early as 10 a.m.

Hampton

One viewer, Terri Cockey from Hampton, took some video of snow flurries near the Langley Air Force Base:

Courtesy: Terri Cockey

Newport News

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews was able to see some snow flurries in Newport News around 10:30 a.m.

If you have any photos or videos of any of the wintry weather from the region, send them to us over our Facebook page, or send us an email at wavy-newsdesk@nexstar.tv.