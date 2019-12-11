Winter weather on its way in Virginia, but unlikely to severely impact Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — While Virginia may see the beginning of some wintry weather Tuesday and Wednesday, it’s unlikely to have a serious impact in Hampton Roads.

The National Weather Service Wakefield office has released some forecasts for snow and rain coming to Eastern Virginia.

The chance of receiving at least .1 inches of snow — a dusting — grows as you travel northeast from the Hampton Roads area. In Newport News, there’s a 3 percent chance of receiving at least .1 inches of snow starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Williamsburg has a 9 percent chance of getting at least .1 inches, while Richmond is at 52 percent and Louisa is at 79 percent.

There’s a zero percent chance of receiving greater than 1 inch of snow in Hampton Roads, the weather service forecasts show. West Point has a 15 percent chance of more than an inch of snow, and Louisa has a 35 percent chance.

There are slim chances of seeing more than 2 inches in the Greater Richmond area.

