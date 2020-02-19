Winter storm watch issued; VDOT starts to pre-treat area roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – A winter storm watch has been issued for most of the WAVY News 10 viewing area, until 7 a.m. Friday.

Rain will change to snow and between two to three inches of accumulation is expected locally, with higher amounts possible. This is all expected to begin late Thursday.

With the potential for snow in the forecast, local and state agencies are gearing up to keep you safe on the roads.

VDOT has already started pre-treating roads with brine. That increases the freezing temperature of the road, which helps prevent ice from forming.

All of the interstates in Hampton Roads will be treated Wednesday. On Thursday, VDOT crews will pre-treat the roads in Accomac, Franklin and Williamsburg.

VDOT officials say they have more than 470 pieces of equipment ready to deal with snow and ice.

Once the snow falls, crews will start by clearing interstates, then primary roads and secondary roads and then they will work from there.

VDOT’s goal is to get all state-maintained roads passable within 48 hours after the winter storm ends.

Officials say even with their preparations they will need your help.

“So we pre-treat once and then when the snow hits, then our plows are deployed. And so if there are locations that are slippery or are starting to see accumulation, we would appreciate a call. We can’t see everything, all at once. So if drivers see something that needs attention, we encourage them to call our customer service line so that we can be notified and deploy our crews properly,” said VDOT Communications Manager Holly Christopher.

Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) to report road hazards.

Officials ask that you try to avoid driving while the snow is falling. If you must drive at that time, make sure to pay close attention to the road conditions and give crews room to work.

Newport News Public Works prepares with pre-treating roads with brine and mounting plows and spreaders. (Photo courtesy: Newport News)

