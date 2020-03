Friday was the first full day of Spring, but it felt much more like the middle of June. The record at Norfolk was shattered!

If you were a fan of that weather, unfortunately that is long gone and more seasonable conditions are moving back in! Temperatures will be falling as the day goes on. Yesterday we were in the 80s, we started off this morning in the 60s, and then this afternoon we'll be in the 40s. What a change!