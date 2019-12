After a cold front moved through the region, it is leaving us with windy and cold conditions for today! Brr. We do have some sunshine outside but that won't help us to warm up at all today. We started off in the mid 40s this morning and we'll only be in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.

High pressure is sitting overhead, so we will be dry for the weekend! If your plans include shopping, picking a Christmas tree, yard work or outdoor decorating it looks like Sunday will be better for that. The wind will be lighter and it will be a bit warmer as well.