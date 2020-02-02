What the Lehecka: Groundhog Day

Happy Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring, but what will Chesapeake Chuck say? Groundhog Day has been around for over 130 years, and we’re talking about how accurate the rodent really is!

The Virginia Living Museum will celebrate the 10th annual Groundhog Day Ceremony February 2 from 1 to 2 pm at the Museum’s outdoor amphitheater.

WAVY-TV Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler will be there to assist in the ceremony. The Chesapeake Chuck will also be predicting the 2020 Super Bowl champs!

Be sure to watch Jeremy Wheeler with Chesapeake Chuck live at 1 p.m. Sunday on the WAVY App or Facebook Live.