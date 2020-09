Ahhhh it feels a lot more comfortable outside this morning compared to what we have been dealing with! The dew points have dropped significantly because of the cold front so we don't have to deal with the humidity for the next few days.

Today will be on the windy side with sustained winds around 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25! So that could make it a little uncomfortable if you're near the water, otherwise it won't be a problem.