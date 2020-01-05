What the Lehecka: Difference Between Sleet and Freezing Rain

When it comes to wintry weather, we can get a combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain in a matter of minutes. But what’s the difference between sleet and freezing rain? Meteorologist Casey Lehecka breaks down how they form in the atmosphere.
by: Casey LeheckaPosted: / Updated:
When it comes to wintry weather, we can get a combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain in a matter of minutes. But what’s the difference between sleet and freezing rain? Meteorologist Casey Lehecka breaks down how they form in the atmosphere.