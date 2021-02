It's 11:12 a.m. on a summer morning. The smell of metal and grease steams into the air. A warm, humid breeze brushes the sweat beads on your forehead. Clink, clink, clink. The sounds of seat belts echos in a seemingly uniform fashion. The large harness hovers over your shoulders like the weight of a difficult decision as you're feet dangle above the cast iron skillet of a floor. The ride operator of Alpengeist muffles into the PA system, "please keep you're hands, arms, feet & legs inside the ride vehicle at all times."

The rickety clicks and clacks of the chain lift pull the butterflies in your stomach to 167 feet as you stare at the impending twists and turns of the arctic coaster.