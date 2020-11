With an extra hour of sleep, you might have some extra energy to do yard work today! But you might want to hold off until tomorrow.. the storms we'll see this afternoon will have strong winds and pull down any loose branches and leaves.

The timing of the storms will be starting after lunch time for areas through the NW of the viewing area (closer to Richmond) and then moving SE from there. The storms will be moving across the Southside through the middle of the afternoon, and some of them could pack a punch!