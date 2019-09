VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) - As of Sept. 27, it has been 13 days since the Hampton Roads area has seen measurable rain, according to WAVY News 10 Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson. 10 On Your Side checked in with local farmers to see how the dry conditions are impacting their bottom line.

Mike Cullipher is gearing up for fall at Cullipher Farms in Virginia Beach. Friday is opening day for their pumpkin patch and maze. But instead of the traditional cool, crisp autumn air, they are dealing with little rain and a lot of heat.