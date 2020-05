We have been keeping our eye on this system but it now officially has a name, Arthur. Although hurricane season doesn't officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are heating up. The biggest impacts will be seen along the Outer Banks, and much of that region is under a Tropical Storm Warning.

The models are in agreement over the next 24 hours but then start to stray after that. But it is expected to head east once it moves past the OBX. The latest track from the NHC has the eye of the storm passing by NC Monday afternoon.