Weather service confirms EF-0 tornado in Chowan County, NC

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Chowan County, North Carolina.

The NWS said the tornado touched down just after 3 p.m.

There was a tornado warning issued Sunday for parts of Chowan and Perquimans counties. The warning was in effect until 3:45 p.m.

The weather service estimated the tornado’s wind speeds reached between 65 and 75 mph.

There was primarily tree damage and no reports of injuries. Some large limbs came down and blocked roadways. One metal building was damaged by a falling tree.

Tree damage began near the intersection of Indian Trail Road and Sycamore Road. It moved eastward and caused more damage along parts of Drummond Point Road.

The tornado then lifted after damaging some trees along Lloyd Overton Lane.