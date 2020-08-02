PHOTOS: Thunderstorms scattered across Hampton Roads Saturday evening

Lightning in Western Branch (Photo courtesy: 10 On Your Side viewer)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Thunderstorms moving in from North Carolina scattered across Hampton Roads on Saturday evening.

The storms brought along a lot of lightning and some heavy wind gusts as they continued north. The storms were not part of Tropical Storm Isaias expected to hit North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday.

Lightning at town center Virginia Beach (Photo courtesy: 10 On Your Side viewer)

Carrollton, Va. (Photo courtesy: 10 On Your Side viewer)

Lightning in Western Branch (Photo courtesy: 10 On Your Side viewer)

