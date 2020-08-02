PHOTOS: Thunderstorms scattered across Hampton Roads Saturday evening

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Thunderstorms moving in from North Carolina scattered across Hampton Roads on Saturday evening.
The storms brought along a lot of lightning and some heavy wind gusts as they continued north. The storms were not part of Tropical Storm Isaias expected to hit North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday.
