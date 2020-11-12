Skip to content
PHOTOS: Storm floods streets in Central Virginia
Weather Photos
by: Keyris Manzanares
Posted:
Nov 12, 2020 / 04:15 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 12, 2020 / 04:36 PM EST
The James River is closed for use due to exceptionally high water levels. (Photo by Jacob Sexton)
The James River is closed for use due to exceptionally high water levels. (Photo by Jacob Sexton)
The James River rushes underneath the Porterfield Bridge. (Photo by Olivia Jaquith)
The Dock Street floodwall closed due to heavy rain west of the Richmond area.
Flooding in front of a home on Oilville Road in Hanover County. (Photo by Rachel Keller)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
(Photo by Paul Nevadomski)
Road closed in Chesterfield due to flooding in the area. (Photo: 8News Autumn Childress)
Rain has flooded Otterdale Road, between Duval and Genito. (Photo: 8News Autumn Childress)
Caution sign placed on Otterdale Road, an area in Chesterfield prone to flooding. (Photo: 8News Alex Thorson)
Caution sign placed on Otterdale Road, an area in Chesterfield prone to flooding. (Photo: 8News Alex Thorson)
Riverside River in Richmond, Virginia, (Photo: 8News Photojournalist Will McCue)
Front year of a Hanover County home along Oliville Road flooded. (Photo: 8News Rachel Keller)
