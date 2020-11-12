Photos of street flooding across Hampton Roads | Nov. 12

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wakefield issued a flash flood warning until 12:15 p.m. Thursday for most of the Hampton Roads region.

The warning means flash flooding is happening or is expected to begin shortly as a result of heavy rain.

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said this rain is not directly from any tropical systems.

Parts of the WAVY viewing area could see several inches of rainfall. The region is expected to dry out by Friday afternoon.

If you encounter a flooded road, turn around. Do not drive through the flood water.

Please send your photos of Thursday’s flooding in your neighborhood to reportit@wavy.com

WAVY TV 10