Photo Gallery: Tidal flooding makes some Hampton Roads streets impassable

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – High water wreaked havoc for drivers in Hampton Roads on Monday.

Low lying streets from the southside to the peninsula were impacted by flooding that rendered some impassable.

Outside the WAVY studios in Portsmouth, Va. was some of the highest tidal flooding we’ve seen in quite a while; several cars got stuck and had to be towed.

Below is a video captured by WAVY anchor Katie Collett as a driver made the choice to go through the high water. Fortunately, they made it, but if you encounter high water, you should not walk or drive through it. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says “just six inches of moving water can knock you down and one foot of moving water can sweep a vehicle away.”

The way our team cheered on this driver – praying s/he made it through the floodwaters! VOLUME UP. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/H20WG5dO6Q — Katie Collett (@KatieCollettTV) January 3, 2022

Hampton Roads Transit tweeted around 11 a.m. that several routes were being detoured or were delayed because of flooding.

There were also some instances of standing water on the interstate Monday that shut down lanes.

Stay safe if you must drive.

Several area school systems closed Monday or announced early dismissals and canceled after school activities because of Monday’s inclement weather. See the full list at this link.

While other parts of Virginia are seeing unsafe road conditions because of snowfall, as of Monday morning, Hampton Roads issues were caused by high tide and winds.

