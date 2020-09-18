Images: Flooding reported across Hampton Roads region

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Heavy rain overnight into Friday morning caused street flooding across the WAVY viewing area. Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said the good news is the rainfall and flooding happened during low tide or he said it would have been much worse.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning until 12:15 p.m. Friday.
Cities across Hampton Roads reported street closures because of the flooding. 10 On Your Side viewers shared some photos and videos of what they were seeing in their city.
