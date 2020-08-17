Gallery: Weekend rain produces flash flooding across Hampton Roads region

A portion of Orbit Road in Isle of County was washed out on Sunday, August 16, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Tamara Scott/WAVY)

Part of Orbit Road washed out on Sunday, August 16, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office)

Flooding at the boat ramp at the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach on Sunday, August 16, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Jeanette Peters)

Good weather for the ducks and geese. Flooding at the boat ramp at the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach on Sunday, August 16, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Jeanette Peters)

Princess Anne plaza neighborhood in Virginia Beach (Photo courtesy: Darin’s Weather page (Twitter: @darin_deveauWX)

Denbigh area of Newport News (Photo courtesy: Tiffany L.)

Meadow Creek area of Newport News (Photo courtesy: Sonja R.)

Newport News (Photo courtesy: CB)

Newport News (Photo courtesy: UW)

Bridge on High Gate Road in Surry County (Photo Courtesy – John Edmonds)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Areas across eastern Virginia experienced significant flooding from the weekend’s heavy rainfall.

According to the National Weather Service, local cities and counties saw anywhere from 5″ to up to a foot of rain, following what was already a really wet week.

Scroll through the images in the slideshow on this page to see some of the impact the rainfall had in our region.

Well, you don't need us to tell you that it's been a wet week, but we're going to say it anyway! Here's the estimated 7-day rainfall since last Monday morning. This is based off of rainfall reports received during that period, which obviously encompasses several rounds of rain. pic.twitter.com/YdYosVXf7o — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 17, 2020

