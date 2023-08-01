ACCOMACK CO. (WAVY) – A waterspout formed in Accomack County Monday night and a WAVY viewer captured images of it.

Kimberly Frisch said she took the pictures around 7:15 p.m. north of Craddockville. She said the storm was headed toward north Pungoteague at the time.

According to Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Steve Fundaro, waterspouts are essentially tornadoes that either spawn over land then move over water, or spawn over water then move over land as a tornado. They tend to develop over warmer waters with high humidity values in the air above.

Monday night, he said there was unsettled and humid air associated with some of the evening thunderstorms that popped up in our region, which aided in the development of the waterspout Frisch witnessed.