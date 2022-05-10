Tuesday morning’s high tide washed over several roads across Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks of North Carolina, making some of them impassible.

In addition to the flooding, the National Park Service confirmed and provided an image of an Oceanfront home in Rodanthe, NC that collapsed.

According to the Super Doppler 10 team of meteorologists, tides will gradually decline over the next couple days.

Below are some images of the high water across the region. If you have an image to add, please email it to reportit@wavy.com.

HAMPTON ROADS REGION

Flooding in Poquoson around North Lawson Road, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Rebekah Wheatley Forrest)

Flooding in the Riverview and Colonial Place area of Norfolk

Flooding in the Colonial Place neighborhood in Norfolk the evening of May 9, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Jane Alvarez-Wertz)

OUTER BANKS, N.C.

Standing water at the Pea Island Visitor Center on May 10, 022 (Photo courtesy: NCDOT)

The Rodanthe home at 24235 that collapsed on May 10, 2022 (National Park Service photo)

