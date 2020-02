The first snowfall of Hampton Roads came late in 2020. Cities across the region began seeing flurries on Thursday afternoon that progressively got heavier. A lot of it melted when it hit the ground, but in some spots it started to stick!

Take a look at photos taken by WAVY viewers. Share yours via reportit@wavy.com

Snow in Yorktown, Va. on Feb. 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Melissa Elkins)

“Whiskey’s” first snow. Suffolk, Va. on Feb. 20, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Alexandra Zalesny)

Snowfall in Windsor, Virginia on Feb. 20, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Kara Byers)

Snow in Courtland, Va. on Feb. 21, 2020. Photo courtesy: Pam Moore)

Snowfall in Windsor, Virginia on Feb. 20, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Kathy Byrd)

Snowfall in Gates, N.C. on Feb. 20, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Laura Hall)

Snow covered tree in Courtland, Va. on Feb. 20, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Tammy Doss-Clark)

Snow in Yorktown, Va. on Feb. 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Melissa Elkins)

