PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When Isabel, at one point a powerful Category 5 hurricane, made landfall along the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Sept. 18, 2003, it had weakened to a Category 2. It was a tropical storm by the time it moved into Virginia, yet the damage was extensive. Homes were destroyed, roads flooded, trees knocked down and power knocked out.
Here are a handful of images showing the aftermath.
Flooded Midtown Tunnel
The Midtown Tunnel was closed for weeks as crews worked to pump out millions of gallons of water. Workers were unable to close the flood gate in time when Isabel hit Hampton Roads. The Midtown Tunnel connects Portsmouth and Norfolk.
Hurricane Isabel Landfall
NWS Images of Aftermath
The National Weather Service provided these images of the aftermath.