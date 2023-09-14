PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When Isabel, at one point a powerful Category 5 hurricane, made landfall along the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Sept. 18, 2003, it had weakened to a Category 2. It was a tropical storm by the time it moved into Virginia, yet the damage was extensive. Homes were destroyed, roads flooded, trees knocked down and power knocked out.

Here are a handful of images showing the aftermath.

Flooded Midtown Tunnel

The Midtown Tunnel was closed for weeks as crews worked to pump out millions of gallons of water. Workers were unable to close the flood gate in time when Isabel hit Hampton Roads. The Midtown Tunnel connects Portsmouth and Norfolk.

The Midtown Tunnel was closed for weeks after it flooded during Isabel in September 18. WAVY photo

Hurricane Isabel Landfall

Image of Hurricane Isabel landfall on Sept. 18, 2003 Image of Hurricane Isabel over land on Sept. 18, 2003. Image of Hurricane Isabel landfall on Sept. 18, 2003 Hurricane Isabel peak wind gusts Hurricane Isabel storm surge

NWS Images of Aftermath

The National Weather Service provided these images of the aftermath.

Beach house damaged in Hurricane Isabel. Sept. 18, 2003. (Photo courtesy: National Weather Service) Breach caused by Hurricane Isabel. Sept. 18, 2003 (Photo courtesy: National Weather Service)

WAVY Photos