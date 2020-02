Trampoline spotted on the road in Virginia Beach on Feb. 6, 2020 (Photo courtesy of Claudia Cosimano).

Moyock storm clouds rolling in on Feb. 6, 2020 (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Cheesbrough).

Gates County storm damage, Feb. 6, 2020

Storm clouds rolling into Portsmouth, Va. on Feb. 6, 2020 (Photo courtesy of Michelle Strange).

Storm damage reported on Ardmore Lane in Virginia Beach on Feb. 6, 2020 (Photo courtesy of Jim Harrell).

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Severe weather moved into the WAVY TV viewing area the evening of Feb. 6, bringing strong winds and rain.

Several viewers sent images of storm damage where they live.

