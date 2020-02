Beautiful, bright rainbow over Downtown Norfolk. Taken Feb. 13, 2010. (Photo courtesy: Sandy Landes)

Beautiful, bright rainbow over Downtown Norfolk. Taken Feb. 13, 2010. (Photo courtesy: Sandy Landes)

Rainbow over the Elizabeth River. Taken behind Nauticus on Feb. 13, 2020. (Photo courtesy: James Hylton)

You can see the rainbow through the raindrops in this Super Doppler 10 photo taken Feb. 13, 2020

A beautiful rainbow begins to fade outside the WAVY TV 10 studios on Feb. 13, 2020

A beautiful, but fleeting, rainbow appeared over the Elizabeth River after the rainfall the morning of Feb. 13. Several WAVY TV 10 viewers captured photos before it disappeared. If you have a photo to share, please email it to reportit@wavy.com