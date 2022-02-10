WAVY’s Jeff Edmondson promoted to Chief Meteorologist

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After celebrating 40 years on the air with WAVY News 10, Don Slater is preparing for retirement. He’ll spend the next year at WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 under the new title of Chief Meteorologist Emeritus. It’s a title used to convey exceptional service, both in length of time and overall quality, and Don Slater certainly deserves respect for both. He will continue to bring his expert forecasts to viewers in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina five days a week, handling weather weeknights on WAVY News 10 at 4 and 5, plus WAVY News 10 at 6:30 on FOX43.

In conjunction with this change, Jeff Edmondson is now promoted to the position of Chief Meteorologist. Having previously worked at WAVY-TV 10 from 2012 to 2015, Jeff returned in early 2019 and will use his experience in the market to take on the lead role in the weather department. Jeff will handle weather weeknights on WAVY News 10 at 5:30, 6, and 11, as well as WAVY News 10 at 10 on FOX43.

Click on the video above to see the on-air announcement of these changes.