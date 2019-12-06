WAVY Chief Meteorologist Don Slater honored with industry’s Silver Circle award

Don Slater

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A fixture at WAVY-TV 10 is being honored this weekend for his dedication to local broadcasting and the Hampton Roads community.

Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Don Slater will be inducted into the Silver Circle by the regional chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The NATAS is a non-profit professional organization well-known for its local Emmy awards recognizing television excellence.

The Silver Circle honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the broadcast industry for 25 years or more.  Don will be inducted Saturday night at the University of Maryland.

All of us here at WAVY-TV 10 extend a big congratulations to Don for this much-deserved award and thank him for his decades of service.

