Waterspout spotted off Currituck County, NC

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – As strong thunderstorms moved through northeastern North Carolina Friday afternoon, a WAVY TV 10 viewer captured images of a waterspout that formed off Currituck County.

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Casey Lehecka is forecasting heavy rain for parts of the Outer Banks, with lots of lightning and possible flooding.

Really heavy rain for some across the OBX, lots of lightning and possibly flooding. This is the same area that a waterspout was reported. We're keeping a close eye on it! @WAVY_News @WAVY_Weather pic.twitter.com/BADAfVOqn5 — Casey Lehecka WAVY (@WxLehecka) August 20, 2021

Waterspouts can be dangerous, as they can easily overturn boats and create hazardous water conditions. The gusty winds produced can often be strong enough to knock down tree limbs in its path.

There were scattered showers and storms throughout the WAVY viewing area Friday. A flash flood watch is expected to remain in effect into Friday night.

The Super Doppler 10 weather team is also tracking Henri. As the tropical system gets closer, the risk for rip currents increases.

As #Henri approaches the northeast coast, storm surges and rip currents are a real threat. Follow the below tips to ensure you're prepared, and visit https://t.co/vepFrqc0lp for more information.#StormSafety https://t.co/unFTjWs0iM — Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (@CNRMA) August 20, 2021

