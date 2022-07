NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A WAVY TV viewer captured video of a waterspout that formed near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Friday afternoon.

Ellis Taylor shot the video from Naval Station Norfolk around 12:30 p.m.

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews says a weak shower helped produce the waterspout, which forms thanks to warm air at the surface, cool air aloft and a weak rotation that develops from the surface up.

Click here to get the latest forecast from the Super Doppler 10 weather team.