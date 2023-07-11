VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Summer storms blew through Hampton Roads Sunday evening. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the entire area until 8 p.m., with the primary concern being damaging winds.

The weather system also brought with it some impressive lightning, including a close call captured at a home in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Virginia Beach.

WAVY viewer Kerri Cope had just stepped out to put out the trash when seconds later a bolt of lightning hit the neighbor’s tree. Video captured on the family’s home security camera shows the moment it happened. You can see the lightning appear in a bright flash of light, as it shaves off a large limb from the neighbor’s tree, then sends it flying through a trampoline into a fence across the backyard. According to Kerri, that limb narrowly missed hitting their truck and ultimately landed in another neighbor’s yard.

Fortunately, Kerri was already safe, back inside the house.

