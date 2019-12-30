Warm temperatures break records in Hampton Roads Monday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — It may be the holiday season, but it’s not looking like it weather-wise.

Temperatures in Hampton Roads broke records Monday.

WAVY News 10 Chief Meteorologist Don Slater says temperatures reached a high of 77 degrees Fahrenheit — a full 29 degrees above average for this time of year.

Before Monday, the record high temperature for Norfolk was 74 degrees. That record was set in 1990.

Temperatures will dip back down into the 50s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, which is still above average for the season.

