Virginia Beach officials closely monitoring, prepping for Hurricane Dorian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian.

Emergency officials are already preparing for any potential impact.

“Storms are unpredictable,” said Michael Berlucchi, city councilman for Virginia Beach. “We just want to keep an eye on it. We just want to do the very best we can to prepare ourselves, our homes, and our families.”

Berlucchi said even though the storm isn’t expected to come on shore in our area, the rain alone could have a significant impact.

He represents the Rose Hall district which was heavily flooded during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

“I’m happy to report some improvements have been made in that area to help mitigate and reduce the impacts that such a storm could have,” Berlucchi said.

However, he said more work needs to be done so residents shouldn’t let their guard down.

“As we well know, a significant rain event in Hampton Roads could present problems for our neighborhoods and for our streets,” Berlucchi said.

The city’s public works department tells 10 On Your Side hurricane preps are in the early stages.

“We’ll start checking the areas most prone to flooding, probably down towards Laskin Road, the oceanfront,” said Drew Lankford, spokesman for Public Works. “We’ll have crews going out to the pump stations and be sure everything is in order there.”

Officials said it’s crucial for residents to have a plan in place.

“What do we need, where are we going to go if we have to, and all the basic stuff – batteries, water, radio, things like that so they can stay in touch,” Lankford said.

They also suggest making sure your home is ready too.

“Look around the yard. If there’s something that could be a real weapon in high wind, put it away, tie it down, do something. Check your windows,” Lankford said.

Lankford said the public works department will have a better of how best to move forward in the next 24 hours.

