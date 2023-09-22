DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Many Dare County residents have steered clear of the beaches as the tropical storm warning remains in effect. However, there are some that have opted to be on the beach during this time. Including some kite surfers who can be seen out on the water.

Currently, there are “no swimming” flags flying on the beach due to dangerous rip currents and high surf, and residents are advised to stay off the beaches until the storm has passed.

Cities across Hampton Roads and North Carolina are preparing as the storm approaches. To learn about your city’s efforts to prepare for this storm click here.