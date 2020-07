Well....Isaias did cross the island of Hispaniola last night. However, a large portion of it stayed over the water. So it not only held onto some strength. It got even stronger! This morning it was a category 1 hurricane northwest of Haiti.

Now that it is on the northern side of Hispaniola, the new information will make it into the models. The latest track sends it through parts of the Bahamas later today. It may move through there as a category 2 hurricane for a time. This is terrible news. They are still recovering from hurricane Dorian which devastated the region last year.