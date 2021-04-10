VIDEO: One dead, at least 7 injured in overnight storm that ripped through parts of Louisiana

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard has confirmed a fatality related to an early morning possible tornado in St. Landry, Louisiana.

He says there were 7 people transported with injuries to local hospitals and multiple people were treated at the scene.

According to Bellard, the trailer of an 18-wheeler is in the middle of the roadway, along with multiple other vehicles that were tossed around with some flipping over.

He said search and rescue crews are still out working as of daylight.







KLFY has a crew headed to the scene who will provide updates throughout the day.