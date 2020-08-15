VDEM monitoring heavy rain and flooding throughout Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is monitoring the ongoing flooding across the Commonwealth and remains in communication with state and local officials that are responding to calls for service.

As of Saturday afternoon, more than 9 inches of rain has fallen in spots with additional heavy rain expected through the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued several flood advisories and flash flood warnings. VDEM would like to remind Virginians and visitors to adhere to safety guidelines for severe flooding and water run-off events from recent rainfall across the state.

“We urge drivers to use caution in flooded areas, and keep yourself and your family safe by not attempting to drive through high water,” said Curtis Brown, VDEM State Coordinator. “Staying home or avoiding hazardous areas helps prevent unnecessary injury and illness to both commuters and responders.”

VDEM recommends the following precautions:

Check 511 before you leave.

Never drive in high water or across a flooded roadway. A few inches of water can sweep vehicles away.

Do not try to move or drive around a barricade or sign.

Avoid flood-prone areas, especially along creeks, ditches, and low-lying areas.

Look out for tree limbs and other debris in the roadway that may have been carried by swift water. Report any downed trees or debris in the road to my.vdot.virginia.gov or call 1-800-For-Road.

Reduce your speed and increase following distance.

Keep headlights on while it’s raining. Remember, it’s the law.

