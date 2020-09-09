Flooding issues causing early morning delays in Isle of Wight County, in-person learning cancelled

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight Officials say multiple roads are closed due to flooding.
The flooding is impacting several schools. As a result, all in-person learning has been cancelled for Wednesday. The school day was originally delayed two hours, but at 9 a.m. the school system made the decision to cancel instead.
According to Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office said that two vehicles are submerged in the 200 block of Great Spring Road in Smithfield. The occupants from the vehicles were rescued with no injuries.
There are homes now being evacuated in that area due to the high flooding in the Great Spring Road area.
Isle of Wight County officials say that Rt258 near the courthouse are impassable. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.
