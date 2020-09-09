Flooding issues causing early morning delays in Isle of Wight County, in-person learning cancelled

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight Officials say multiple roads are closed due to flooding.

The flooding is impacting several schools. As a result, all in-person learning has been cancelled for Wednesday. The school day was originally delayed two hours, but at 9 a.m. the school system made the decision to cancel instead.

According to Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office said that two vehicles are submerged in the 200 block of Great Spring Road in Smithfield. The occupants from the vehicles were rescued with no injuries.

Due to flooding issues in the area, all County offices will open at 10 am this morning. If you don’t have to be pot on the roadways this morning, please stay at home. Multiple roads are closed due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/s8bXgh5ffp — IOW Emergency Svs (@IWC_FIRE_RESCUE) September 9, 2020

There are homes now being evacuated in that area due to the high flooding in the Great Spring Road area.

Isle of Wight County officials say that Rt258 near the courthouse are impassable. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Flooding in the Cypress Creek community of Smithfield on Sept. 9, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Larry McKee)

Orbit Road near Woodland Drive in Isle of Wight (Photo courtesy: Kevin Duck)

