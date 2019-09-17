Tropical Storm Imelda forms as it gets closer to Texas coast

GULF OF MEXICO (WAVY) – The National Hurricane Center said that a depression forming just south of the coast of Texas has turned into a tropical storm named Imelda.

In a tweet sent out by the National Hurricane Center, officials said that Tropical Storm Imelda has strengthened as it got closer to the coast of Texas with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph and a wind gust of 47 mph.

Tropical Storm Imelda has formed just south of the coast of Texas.

Forecasters said in a Tuesday advisory that Imelda is at Freeport, Texas, moving north at 7 mph (11 kph), and is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the state.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Texas coast from Sargent to Bolivar.

