Tropical Storm Bertha forms near coast of South Carolina, expected to reach North Carolina

MIAMI, Fla. — A tropical storm formed in the Atlantic near the coast of South Carolina Wednesday, according to an 8:30 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Bertha is currently heading northwest at about 9 mph. The storm brings maximum sustained winds of near 45 mph.

The storm is expected to make landfall within the next few hours, NHC said at 8:30 a.m., before heading across eastern and northern South Carolina later in the day.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Edisto Beach to South Santee River in South Carolina.

Heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding over parts of the Carolinas, and gusty winds could create rough waters and “life-threatening surf and rip currents” along the Georgia and Carolina coast Wednesday, NHC reports.

The storm will cross into west-central North Carolina by Wednesday night.

Bertha is expected to weaken to a tropical depression after moving inland.

This is the second named storm already this year. Tropical Storm Arthur formed earlier this month, impacting the Outer Banks of North Carolina on May 18.

Hurricane season does not officially begin until June 1.

