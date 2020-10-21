Skip to content
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics: How accurate are hurricane season forecasts?
Video
Tropical cyclones are nearing land more, except in Atlantic
Greek alphabet no longer used to name tropical systems, hurricane committee says
Panel to consider if hurricane season should start weeks earlier
Tracking the Tropics: Record-breaking 2020 hurricane season drawing to a close
Video
More Tracking the Tropics Headlines
VIDEO: Otter swims in Florida yard flooded during Tropical Storm Eta
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Eta maintains tropical storm strength as it moves over Atlantic off Florida, Georgia coast
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane, storm surge watches issued for parts of Florida as Eta gets closer
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Zeta moves northeast after battering Gulf Coast
Tracking the Tropics: Eyewall of Hurricane Zeta moving quickly through southeast after landfall
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Epsilon churning toward Bermuda
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Disturbance in Atlantic has low chance of developing, NHC says
Video
Tracking the Tropics: How storms get their names; checking on recovery after Delta
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta makes landfall on Louisiana coast as Cat 2 storm
Severe Weather
VDEM prepares for active hurricane season
Video
Tracking the Tropics: What to expect from 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
Video
Outlooks calling for another active hurricane season
Video
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Guide: Boating Safety
Video
More Severe Weather Headlines
Weather Blog
Blog: It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity
Blog: Heavy Rain Possible Next 3 Days. Partial Solar Eclipse Tomorrow.
Video
How to see the Solar Eclipse Thursday
Weather Blog: Humidity As Thick As …
Video
Blog: Heat and Humidity Will Lead to Showers and Storms
Video
More Weather Blog Headlines
Local News
Norfolk announces series of events celebrating Juneteenth
Remains of Virginia WWII soldier killed in Germany in 1944 identified
Norfolk Public Library staff now certified in preventing human trafficking
Wanted 26-year-old man apprehended, charged in several burglaries in Portsmouth
Bond approved but appealed for VT linebacker from Virginia Beach charged with murder
More Local News Headlines
National
LOCKDOWN: Shots fired outside Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, officials searching for shooters
Tracking the Tropics: How accurate are hurricane season forecasts?
Video
Retired nun to admit she stole more than $835K from Torrance school to fund gambling trips
Video
Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts bipartisan push
Video
‘They’re not getting the chimps’: Woman defies federal judge, PETA
Video
More National Headlines
Trending Stories
Norfolk & Virginia Beach Weather Interactive Radar
FBI: Virginia Beach mass shooting gunman motivated by ‘perceived workplace grievances’
Video
Bond approved but appealed for VT linebacker from Virginia Beach charged with murder
Wanted man barricaded inside hotel room on Coliseum Drive in Hampton
Video
Caught on camera: VB Animal Control officer jumps into action after man passes out behind wheel of SUV
Video
