Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Eta heads for Nicaragua as Category 1 storm

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Eta, the Atlantic’s 28th named storm this year, which formed in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday night, has strengthened into a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center says.

The storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, flash flooding and landsides to parts of Central America on Monday.

At 5 a.m. ET Monday, Eta had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, and was centered about 175 east-northeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.

The hurricane was moving west at 12 mph. Forecasters said it could make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds in Nicaragua early Tuesday. It’s expected to weaken as it moves inland.

Much of Nicaragua and Honduras could get 15 to 25 inches of rain, with isolated instances of 35 inches. Nicaragua could also see dangerous storm surge, with water levels reaching 10 to 15 feet above normal levels within the hurricane warning area.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to

Sandy Bay Sirpi

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the

Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the

Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The northern coast of Honduras from west of Punta Patuca westward

to Punta Castilla

LATEST STORIES: