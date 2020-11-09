Tracking the Tropics: Eta lashes Florida with strong winds, heavy rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Eta continues to lash South Florida and the Florida Keys with strong winds and heavy rains on Monday morning, with forecasters warning of dangerous storm surge occurring in the area.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Sunday for eight southern Florida counties, including Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties.

Schools in Sarasota, Highlands and Hardee counties will be closed on Monday due to the storm’s threat.

At 5 a.m. ET Monday, Eta had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 310 miles from the storm’s center. The storm was about 45 miles north-norhtwest of Key West, Florida, and 65 miles south of Naples, moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

Eta is expected to pull away from the Keys on Monday and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, where it will likely become a hurricane on Monday night or Tuesday.

The storm could dump an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain on parts of South Florida, including the Keys. Some areas could see isolated amounts of 18 inches. Parts of South Florida, including the Keys, face up to 3 feet of storm surge.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island,

Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New

Providence

Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New Providence Florida coast from Brevard/Volusia County line to Anna Maria

Island

Island Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including

Florida Bay

Florida Bay Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del

Rio, and the Isle of Youth

LATEST STORIES: