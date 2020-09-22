Tracking the Tropics: Beta brings heavy rain, flash floods to Texas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor three tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall in Texas late Monday night and is bringing heavy rain to parts of the Texas coast on Tuesday morning.

Teddy remains a Category 2 hurricane as it heads toward Atlantic Canada.

Forecasters are also watching Tropical Storm Paulette, which is churning southeast of Azores.

Here’s the latest on what we’re tracking in the tropics:

Tropical Storm Beta

Beta made landfall between Corpus Christi and Galveston, Texas Monday night with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

At 5 a.m. ET Tuesday, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was about 35 miles north-northwest of Port O’Connor Texas, moving northwest at 3 mph, with tropical-storm-force winds extending out to 105 miles from the storm’s center.

The storm is expected to move inland over southeastern Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday, then over Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

Beta could dump 6 to 12 inches of rain on the middle and upper Texas coast, with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 20 inches.

“Significant flash and urban flooding is occurring and will continue today,” the NHC said.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Sargent Texas to Sabine Pass including Galveston Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Port Aransas Texas to Sabine Pass

Hurricane Teddy

Teddy, once a Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds, weakened to a Cateogory 2 storm on Monday before strengthening into a Category 2 hurricane Monday night with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

The storm, which lashed Bermuda with heavy rain Monday, is now headed toward Atlantic Canada.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, Teddy had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and was about 435 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, moving north-northwest at 25 mph with hurricane-force winds extending out to 105 miles from the storm’s center, and tropical-storm-force winds extending out to 345 miles.

Large swells from Teddy are affecting Bermuda, the Lesser Antilles, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, the east coast of the United States, and Atlantic Canada. Dangerous, life-threatening rip currents are expected.

Teddy is expected to move over Nova Scotia on Wednesday and weaken to a post-tropical cyclone.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

South coast of Nova Scotia from Digby to Meat Cove

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Meat Cove to Tidnish Nova Scotia

North of Digby to Fort Lawrence Nova Scotia

Magdalen Islands Quebec

Port aux Basques to Francois Newfoundland

Prince Edward Island

Tropical Storm Paulette

Forecasters are also monitoring Tropical Storm Paulette as it moves east-northeast near Azores.

At 5 a.m. ET Tuesday, the system had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, and was moving east-northeast at 17 mph, with tropical-storm-force winds extending out to 80 miles from the storm’s center.

Paulette is expected to turn south and southwest on Wednesday night and Thursday. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Other areas to watch

Forecasters are also monitoring an area of showers and thunderstorms spread across the Bahamas, the Straits of Florida and in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

The system is forecast to move slowly over Cuba before heading north on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The system has a low 10% chance of development in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later this week.