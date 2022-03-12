Tornado watch issued for northeast North Carolina, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Norfolk and VB

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Dare and Pasquotank Counties early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the tornado watch for Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach around 7:35 a.m. Saturday.

Dare County Emergency Management officials tweeted about the tornado watch around 7:40 a.m.

Minutes later officials from Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management also posted a post on social media regarding the tornado watch which is expected to go in effect for all affected areas until 1 p.m.

Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible in all locations through the late morning.

In the Outer Banks, high winds have forced the suspension of ferry routes to and from Ocracoke Saturday. This includes Hatteras-Ocracoke, Ocracoke-Cedar Island & Ocracoke-Swan Quarter. Officials from NCDOT Ferry Division say ferry staff will assess weather and reopen routes when it’s safe to do so.

No further information has been released.