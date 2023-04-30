VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A tornado warning was issued for parts of Virginia Beach Sunday night. According to the National Weather Service, the warning expired at 6:15 p.m.

10 On Your Side has received reports of damage in Virginia Beach.

The city tweeted at 6:07 p.m. that a tornado reportedly touched down in the area of River Road and Great Neck. There are trees down. According to the city, a tree fell on a house and a car.

⚠️ATTENTION: ⚠️Reported Tornado on the ground in area of River Road and Great Neck. Current damages include trees down including residence and a vehicle. Please call 911 for emergencies including trees down and 311 for information regarding other impacts or infomation. — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) April 30, 2023

A few minutes later, the Virginia Beach Fire Department tweeted that crews were responding to “major storm damage to multiple homes in the 2200 block of Haversham Close.”

There are reports of several homes in that neighborhood with gas leaks.

Meanwhile, Dominion Energy reports thousands of customers lost power during the storm. Click here to see the latest outages and to report one.

WAVY viewer Sophia Moore shared video she captured from her backyard in Virginia Beach Sunday night.

As a result of the Sunday severe weather, Something in the Water events are all canceled.

