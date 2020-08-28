Thousands without power in Hampton Roads after rain, winds roll through area

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — More than 5,000 people were without power as of midnight in Hampton Roads after strong rain and wind rolled through the region.

Dominion reported 5,403 customers without power as of midnight.The localities affected include:

Southeastern Virginia 5,403

Chesapeake 2,813

Hampton 238

Isle Of Wight 10

James City 105

Newport News 1,168

Norfolk 456

Poquoson City 0

Portsmouth 377

Suffolk 130

Surry 2

Virginia Beach 23

Williamsburg 0

York 81

According to dispatchers, some localities reported damage as well, including:

Newport News: Downed power lines in the area Woodstock and Hidenwood drives A tree was down in the area of Roanoke Avenue. No injuries reported

Chesapeake: A report of a tree down on the westbound side of the road at Etheridge Manor and Blackthorn Drive. No injuries reported



WAVY Chief Meteorologist Don Slater said the storm was a small, short-lived storm, but it brought a lot of thunder and lightning.

