Thousands without power in Hampton Roads after rain, winds roll through area

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — More than 5,000 people were without power as of midnight in Hampton Roads after strong rain and wind rolled through the region.
Dominion reported 5,403 customers without power as of midnight.The localities affected include:
- Southeastern Virginia 5,403
- Chesapeake 2,813
- Hampton 238
- Isle Of Wight 10
- James City 105
- Newport News 1,168
- Norfolk 456
- Poquoson City 0
- Portsmouth 377
- Suffolk 130
- Surry 2
- Virginia Beach 23
- Williamsburg 0
- York 81
According to dispatchers, some localities reported damage as well, including:
- Newport News:
- Downed power lines in the area Woodstock and Hidenwood drives
- A tree was down in the area of Roanoke Avenue. No injuries reported
- Chesapeake:
- A report of a tree down on the westbound side of the road at Etheridge Manor and Blackthorn Drive. No injuries reported
WAVY Chief Meteorologist Don Slater said the storm was a small, short-lived storm, but it brought a lot of thunder and lightning.
