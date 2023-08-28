HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The infamous “I” name when it comes to tropical cyclones has quite the reputation, and rightfully so. The “I” name is the most retired tropical cyclone name on record, with 13 storm names on the retired list (that means the name will no longer be used in the cycle/rotation in future seasons), 11 of those coming in the current century.

Why? Honestly, timing. On average, hurricane seasons feature about 14 named systems, “I” on the list is number nine. So it’s almost every year we check off the I-named storm, and in addition, by the time that storm develops, more often than not, we’re at peak hurricane season.

On average, the I-named storm develops between late August and mid-September – peak hurricane season. So ocean waters and environmental conditions are primed for whatever system to become a big time storm.

Over the past couple of years, the I-named storms that come to mind here in Hampton Roads are Isaias in 2020, producing multiple tornadoes, Irene in 2011 that pummeled NC-12 in the southern Outer Banks, and then of course in 2003, Isabel, which set the second-highest flood levels across Norfolk’s waterways.

Over the next few days, we will closely monitor Idalia as it makes an approach to the Gulf Coast of Florida. By Thursday we can anticipate some rainfall and gusty winds from what’s left of the storm as it races up the coastline.

